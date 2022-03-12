I was a journalist for many years. Now retired. Yet, I remain a news junkie. I watch the Ukrainian invasion unendingly. Two weeks ago my heart, my emotions wrenched violently for the Ukrainians. Sadness does not express what my soul is enduring.
Two weeks later the sadness, though ever-present, has twisted into anger, even fury. Maybe I feel this more than some other individuals because of my former career. Although I am convinced the depth of my outrage has a lot to do with my being a Jew. Different generation, different family, different ethnicity, different enemy, same result. Innocent lives taken.
I listen to NATO, the European Union and our own government's representatives’ mumbo-jumbo; the political speak that moves air but doesn't accomplish a heck of a lot while fellow human beings are slaughtered.
Yes, our allies and we are sending armament, surrounding countries are taking in hordes of Ukrainians fleeing their homeland, feeding them, rendering whatever assistance is needed. All while the NATO countries hold phone discussions, deliberating how far they can go without stepping on a tripwire that will start WWIII. While Ukrainian homes, hospitals, schools, etc., are obliterated.
The world's powers anguish over possible nuclear war. Rightfully so. However, if Russia attacks, as it already did, a nuclear power plant the continuing existence of the human race is in jeopardy, in peril. Do we choose to live in fear while a maniac threatens the world? We declare Putin's Russia is committing "war crimes," as if Putin gives a hoot, as if he will actually be punished.
The truth is we are already at war. Putin himself has declared the sanctions against Russia are a "declaration of war." He will not stop at the Ukrainian border. Eventually Russia will march into a NATO country, breaching their border and Article 5 of the Washington treaty will make the choice for us and the other participating nations.
In a recent interview, Polish Ambassador to the U.S., Marek Magierowski, stated he believes Ukraine "is not the last item" on Putin's bill of fare. Magierowski added that former Soviet satellite states have always been skittish over the Russian leader's aspirations.
Putin's wet dream, his desire, his paranoid delusions are for a reconstituted Russian empire with him at the helm. His actions demonstrate his imperialistic ambitions.
If I sound angry and frustrated, that is because I am. My ancestral relatives who chose not to leave Germany in time were annihilated in concentration camps. My grandmother’s relatives who stayed behind in Russia lived with persecution. My Catholic father in-law sacrificed his leg to the Nazi’s as punishment for rescuing Jewish families escaping from the Fatherland. I feel deeply about the suffering, fear and losses the Ukrainian people are experiencing.
For those who say, "You're a hawk,” I assure you I am not. I lost five friends to the Vietnam War. I love peace — just not at any price. The greater populace of this nation are humanitarians. During periods of crisis, this nation has shown repeatedly who we are and what we value: law, self-determination, and life itself. Once again, it appears necessary for us to step up, and step out of our comfort zone.
May God bless us all.