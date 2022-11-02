Following the recent receipt of a politicians email request for monetary support toward his re-election this fall, I had these thoughts and composed and sent the following letter to him. What do you think?
Rand,
I’m tired of receiving email requests of yours for money to help in your re-election campaign. I am conservative, however I’m no longer inclined to contribute money that will go entirely toward advertising and support of you and like colleagues. However...
Should you put out and say something like, "The money we raise toward my re-election will be 'given' to United Way, American Cancer Society, The Rotary Foundation or The YMCA." I believe that the mentioned national organizations would target your contributions into society more efficiently and effectively than giving it to you or any political affiliate for re-election advertising.
Imagine (as that’s probably all we can do) if it became known that all the private donations for re-election of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul were passed on and given to some non-partisan America organization. The word would get out because it’s news, positive news, that media would jump on and you would get the positive exposure with the votes needed in an election.
Americans are tired of the same old same old stuff from our well-compensated legislators. Hey, Arizonans, maybe something our representatives could try?
