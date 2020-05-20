It came as no surprise to see cases of Covid-19 confirmed in congregate care settings in Green Valley. I congratulate the facilities that provided the testing as well as planning for management of this serious situation based upon public health guidelines. We all reacted with concern for those affected. Community members reached out with compassion. Their transparent approach gave me respect for their commitment to the health and safety of not just their residents and care takers but to our community at large.
What is the rationale of our state officials refusing to publish the infection rates in nursing homes across Arizona? They say it is to protect the businesses. I can only say, in my opinion, that it makes the businesses more vulnerable. Without the information, there is no way to know if testing has occurred, what the outcome of the testing is or what the plan is to manage it. It is true that transparency leads to accountability. I believe that we have the right to know what is happening in all facilities. If they are doing their job, they should also have a right to be applauded.
Polly Daly
Green Valley