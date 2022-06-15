Every day it seems, something new happens that sucks the air out of the news cycle. The Ukrainian war, the terrible massacre at Uvalde, stalking the Supreme Court justices. During the run-up to the November election these events are crowding out the political issues that affect us intimately and personally that will help us make the right voting decision.
I would like to address Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, specifically the part that among other things “gives women athletes the right to equal opportunity in sports…”. It’s a simple anti-discrimination mandate that prohibits discrimination “on the basis of sex.” The issue that’s affecting Title IX, is trandgenderism.
While we have been absorbed with the big news, we are missing other important news that will affect our voting decisions, such as the Biden’s administration’s rewrite of the Title IX rules. Among the many changes, it is reported that the administration’s new draft rules redefine the word “sex” to mean “gender” and “gender identity.” This will allow biological men, thinking they are women, to participate in women’s sports as a matter of fiat.
Lia Thomas (transsexual) won the 500-meter swimming event at the NCAA’s by almost two pool lengths. When Lia was a he, the best he could do timewise in the 200 meters was 500th in the nation. As a she, she is ranked number one.
Can you imagine what a Lia would do as a softball pitcher; hockey player; beach volleyball; golfer; wrestler; in track sprints; and on and on. This change in Title IX will eliminate women’s sports.
As a granddad with granddaughters, I want them to have a chance to excel in the sport they desire knowing that someday they might be a champion in that sport. But if the planned changes in Title IX take place, it will never happen.
