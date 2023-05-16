The number one cause of death for children in the U.S. is by firearms. We are the only nation on Earth where guns outnumber people and the only nation where people can walk into a gun store or gun show and walk out with an assault weapon designed as a weapon of war. It's not designed for hunting or self-protection.
Nearly half the guns in this country are stolen. Few people who have a gun in their house for "protection" will ever use it for that purpose. Guns are the number one item stolen in burglaries. Assault weapons are a "bonus" for burglars. They come when your not home. Assault weapons are not appropriate for home protection because of the close quarters you're in. A pistol would be more appropriate. Assault rifles are not sporting guns or hunting guns. I'm not a hunter, but I'd sure not want to see an animal torn to shreds by an assault weapon.
Assault weapons are purchased and hoarded by paranoid people. Since being paranoid is a mental illness, proper background checks would prohibit people from buying any gun from a licensed dealer. Of course, most of these weapons of war are purchased from "private parties" or gun dealers who claim they are his "private" weapons not subject to gun laws. Every gun sold in this country should be done with a fingerprint background check.
If an insurance company can refuse to insure your home because you own a particular breed of dog, how do they justify insuring a home where there is a weapon of war?
When Congress passed the Second Amendment, it applied to single-shot muskets. They never envisioned gun nuts running around with assault weapons.
