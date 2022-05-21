I'm sitting here in Facebook Jail again because I have "violated community standards" after commenting on one of the thousands of violent videos they send out to millions of people on a daily basis. A group of people engaged in a violent street fight that I described as "Crazy Americans doing what has now become all too common.” Other people commented positively to the scene and that's OK.
When Facebook asked for my comments on their 30-day suspension, I pointed out that THEY were the ones violating community standards by spreading violence and hate messages and then being offended when we point it out. I told them I see a pattern of intentional activities designed to create chaos in this country. When celebrities and politicians call the people in their videos "crazy" it's OK, but not my comment. I "offended" them.
So, when an 18 year old walks into a supermarket in Buffalo and kills 10 people with an assault weapon, why are people shocked? Many will say he was just exercising his Second Amendment rights. But the Second Amendment was written when people were packing single-shot weapons. Does it really apply to these screwballs carrying assault weapons? I also ask if an insurance company can deny us homeowner's insurance if we have a particular breed of dog, why can't they deny insurance to someone with an assault weapon in the house?
When asked this question, no senator will even respond (though they claim to be against assault weapons in private hands).
I will not be voting for anyone running for federal office and very few running for local office. They are bought and paid for liars and do not have the interests of Americans in mind. I'm tired of having to vote for the "lesser of two evils" or mutts whose party leaders say "it's their turn.”
