For several years now I’ve been greatly concerned by the continual shrinkage of newspaper organizations, especially in more rural and sparsely populated areas, where at least 70 million Americans no longer have a local newspaper. I believe this growing vacuum continues to detrimentally affect our national equilibrium!

Recently a friend and I were moved while watching “Storm Lake” on Independent Lens, a 2021 program about dying newspapers. She suggested that we think of our support for local printed news as one might consider tithing to a church or donating to a food bank or other worthwhile cause.



