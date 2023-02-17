For several years now I’ve been greatly concerned by the continual shrinkage of newspaper organizations, especially in more rural and sparsely populated areas, where at least 70 million Americans no longer have a local newspaper. I believe this growing vacuum continues to detrimentally affect our national equilibrium!
Recently a friend and I were moved while watching “Storm Lake” on Independent Lens, a 2021 program about dying newspapers. She suggested that we think of our support for local printed news as one might consider tithing to a church or donating to a food bank or other worthwhile cause.
Lo and behold, in her Feb. 12 From the Publisher, Dru Sanchez tells us of GV News’ (inevitable) financial pinch and announces a coming price increase, with a clear explanation of the factors behind it. In the same issue, on page A 8 we read about Random Acts of Kindness Day, Feb.17.
During the 24+ years I’ve lived in Green Valley, mostly full time, this community has greatly benefitted from the investigative work and journalistic integrity of our local paper. We’ve learned the truth behind many poor/questionable GVR and/or governmental decisions which might have remained unexamined, misunderstood and detrimental to our lives. Our paper is invaluable and has significantly improved our lives!
I want this to continue, so today I make my first contribution to what might become GV News’ "Keep up the good work fund."
I hope others will join me so that, at least here in our lovely Green Valley/Sahuarita, we never become a “news desert”!
