If an asteroid were headed to Earth, former President Obama noted at Saturday’s Michigan rally, Republicans would propose a tax cut for the wealthy. Because, that’s all they ever do, no matter the problem. They have no agenda to improve the lives of ordinary Americans.
“Who’s going to fight for you?” he asked. Not Republicans.
But it’s worse than that. They want to hurt you. They want to demolish and eliminate Social Security and Medicare, and that is what they will do if voters allow them to regain power. Perversely, these are often the very same voters who depend on these programs to age with dignity.
Ms. Maureen Brooks’ Sunday letter, “Here’s what they want,” made these points. But just to underscore, among their proposals is one to allow Social Security to expire—yes, end, as in with a built-in kill-switch—every year or five years, unless the full Congress votes to extend them. That means none of us will be able to plan for our futures, or reap the benefits of this important social contract, a trust for retirement, and a basic health insurance program.
Less dramatic proposals still have a pernicious effect. Social Security and Medicare have some means-testing built in, but Republicans’ plan to make them akin to welfare utterly destroys the universality of the programs, and pits us all against each other. The fact that all of us benefit promotes social harmony, and deters the kind of resentment that arguably propelled Trump and his ilk to power. Just imagine — is our neighbor a less deserving recipient? Well, that’s not fair! Preoccupied with petty grievance, maybe we don’t notice as they move to further weaken or eliminate the programs, while making mega-gifts to their rich donors.
Other options include raising (again) the eligibility age for Social Security and Medicare, making it less likely we will live to reap the benefits of our investment. Doing it incrementally is sly, because it does not immediately threaten current retirees, but make no mistake, Republicans are coming for you, for all of us. Don’t be fooled.
Please consider, we are all in this together. Please use your precious vote to empower those who will fight for you. Vote Democrat up and down the ballot.
