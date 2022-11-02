If an asteroid were headed to Earth, former President Obama noted at Saturday’s Michigan rally, Republicans would propose a tax cut for the wealthy. Because, that’s all they ever do, no matter the problem. They have no agenda to improve the lives of ordinary Americans.

“Who’s going to fight for you?” he asked. Not Republicans.



