Upon hearing about Juneteenth and being only a third-generation American of Swedish-Irish-Finnish descent, I am confused by talk of “reparations."
My understanding is that a group of individuals who are very dissimilar to me (skin color, family history, socio-economic class, etc.) are now suggesting — merely because their ancestors were forced to work for no pay to support and build America (many for generations); were then freed of their enslavement (1865) but prevented from owning property through red-lining, Jim Crow laws, discrimination, being lynched; and having entire sections of towns burned to the ground (Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1921) that consideration should be given to these facts.
That, plus these individuals having been given substandard education from elementary school on up; prevented from attending many colleges; and excluded from high paying jobs, makes me reflect on the whole idea of “reparations."
Upon reflection, I believe now that I, myself, would have to be an evil, racist, godless, white-supremacist with hatred in my heart, mind and soul — and even question my basic humanity — to not even consider helping out these people in some way after all they suffered and continue to suffer.
I am now going to try and not be that kind of person.
It occurs to me that I might actually have been that type of person since I am a very privileged white man. If I was, I will now try to change and hope to God I can be forgiven.
For those interested, I recommend you learn about the history of “Bruce’s Beach” — see Wikipedia or from any other source. It is interesting but, by no means, the most egregious injustice perpetrated against black Americans since the Civil War.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone