How is it that men and women can protest that mask mandates negate our right of free choice, yet these same men and women are OK with controlling women’s reproductive rights and their bodies.
The recent leaked memo from the Supreme Court bodes a sad day for all women and men. I still remember as a nursing student attending a very sick young girl in Boston with life-threatening septicemia (infection within the blood system) resulting from a backstreet abortion. She was in a great deal of pain with high fever and chills. Sitting by her bedside was her grieving mother. New York had already passed an abortion bill, but Boston was still several years from doing so.
Brett Kavanaugh, at his confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court testified that Roe vs. Wade was safe as a law, since it had been 40 years since it passed. Do we have to go back again to see our wives, daughters, granddaughters and friends visit “back alley” abortionists who might not follow safety practices?
Will we be forcing those who do not have money to travel to a state where abortions are allowed to suffer the consequences of unexpected pregnancy? What will happen to these children?
If we get so worked up about masked mandates, I hope both men and women go to the polls in the coming elections and vote for candidates who allow free choice.
