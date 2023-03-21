I am still in shock at the treatment I received at Continental Shopping Plaza on Sunday. I pulled into the parking lot near a dry cleaners' "10 minute" space so my husband could run into CVS.
As soon as he went into the store a car pulled in to the left of me with an even older couple in it and they were disabled. When they parked their car they actually came a little bit over the line into the space I was using. They were fussing with their walker, so I moved over and took up some of the cleaners space so they would have room to move.
Please note that the cleaners is closed on Sunday so their dedicated parking space would not be in use that day.
Next thing I know I hear an old man (not connected with the cleaners) yelling at me! He is apoplectic that I have taken up some of the cleaners space and demanding I move my car immediately. He is yelling that I have taken up half of the space and why don’t I learn to park properly. He would not let up. Then he noticed that I had an out-of-state plate and demanded that I leave the state since I did not know how to drive. I calmly advised him that I would be moving my car momentarily. He wanted it moved right now! I feel lucky that he passed by without coming to blows with me but he was yelling all the way to his car.
My primary residence is in an area that is inundated with tourists in the summer. We welcome them with open arms and recognize what they do for our economy. I was doubly surprised that he would treat a visitor in this fashion. I hope he sees himself in this letter. Maybe he should know the facts before lambasting an elderly woman!
