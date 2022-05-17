Like Beth Dingman, I shudder a little when I see the U.S. and Trump flags flying on vehicles (“My flag, my country,” May 11).
James Reinhart apparently thinks the Trump years were a virtual Nirvana. Lower taxes? Not for everybody (me). Fewer regulations? Some repealed regulations protected people, animals and the environment from truly harmful things. Energy independence? Not true. A stronger military? How so and to what benefit? Historically high employment for minorities and women? Many had two or more jobs to make ends meet. Improved trade agreements with Canada and Mexico? The ones that existed weren't that bad and the new one largely consists of updates for the digital age. Improved relations between Israel and Arab nations? The Abraham Accords only established diplomatic relations between Israel and four Arab countries, but not Saudi Arabia. Higher tariffs for China? Those are paid by American consumers, not China. Iran nuclear deal canceled? Iran is now improving their nuclear capabilities with no impediments.
When I see that Trump flag on vehicles, I think of lots of negative things, including four years of our president kissing up to dictators of brutal regimes, refusing to condemn white nationalists, banning transgender people from the military, separating migrant children from their parents, a million people dead from denying the severity of a pandemic, inciting an attack on our nation's Capitol, undermining our elections, and much more. Our democracy simply won't survive more of Trump.
