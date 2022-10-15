In a perfect world, abortion would not be necessary. In the utopian world that Dr. Helen Stewart describes, all children would grow up well-educated on reliable birth control and act accordingly, and unbridled and unprotected sex would no longer exist (hard to believe) ("A look at choice," Letters, Oct. 9).

Responsible behavior is near impossible to legislate since human beings make mistakes. The recent abortion ban will not stop abortion. Wealthy women will find a way to obtain it, yet disadvantaged women will suffer and even die if they cannot afford an abortion.



