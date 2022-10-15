In a perfect world, abortion would not be necessary. In the utopian world that Dr. Helen Stewart describes, all children would grow up well-educated on reliable birth control and act accordingly, and unbridled and unprotected sex would no longer exist (hard to believe) ("A look at choice," Letters, Oct. 9).
Responsible behavior is near impossible to legislate since human beings make mistakes. The recent abortion ban will not stop abortion. Wealthy women will find a way to obtain it, yet disadvantaged women will suffer and even die if they cannot afford an abortion.
If the doctor is against all violence, does that include capital punishment? Does ripping children away from their parents and stuck in cages not constitute violence?
Many anti-choice people believe that those women forced to carry the child to birth would be the lucky recipient of social programs protecting mothers and their families, which we all know is rare due to our broken foster care system and Republicans in office regularly voting against such social solutions.
My question to those who are anti-abortion is "Are you willing to raise the baby after it is born?" That, of course, is a rhetorical question.
