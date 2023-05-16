Sunday’s Letter to the Editor section showed how sharply different were readers’ reactions to Green Valley Council’s heads-up about potentially lawless migrant behavior in the current post-Title 42 era. These letters confirm that both humanitarian sentiments and tribal beliefs are still much in play in our community.
But regardless of whether our aim is to build a more welcoming environment for migrants or to build more wall, could it be that the high emotions of the present moment have distracted us from asking the larger, more relevant question: What means are within our reach to transform today’s broken migration policy into a strong socially and economically productive system?
Space doesn’t permit their fuller development here, but consider three keys that experts have proposed to unlock our immigration dilemma:
1. Reinstate an adapted version of the 1943-64 Bracero Program, thus matching U.S. labor needs with south-of-the border labor availability.
2. Legalize the controlled use of drugs in the U.S., thus destroying the cartels’ cash flow which feeds drug addiction in the U.S. and violence and corruption in Latin America.
3. Exploit our underused potential in foreign aid, migrant worker remittances, and individual connections to attack the brutal conditions which force people to migrate north from their home villages.
Perhaps these suggestions will spark some constructive thinking?
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone