Sunday’s Letter to the Editor section showed how sharply different were readers’ reactions to Green Valley Council’s heads-up about potentially lawless migrant behavior in the current post-Title 42 era. These letters confirm that both humanitarian sentiments and tribal beliefs are still much in play in our community.

But regardless of whether our aim is to build a more welcoming environment for migrants or to build more wall, could it be that the high emotions of the present moment have distracted us from asking the larger, more relevant question: What means are within our reach to transform today’s broken migration policy into a strong socially and economically productive system?



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?