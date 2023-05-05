U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani’s self-appraisal of his first 100 days (April 30, Page A6) paints a misleading picture of a legislator who is committed to supporting his constituents, including veterans, and who vows to preserve “American Dream” opportunities for future generations. However, his voting record belies his words.

Ciscomani admits he endorsed the Republican “Limit, Save, Grow Act,” which means he voted for:



