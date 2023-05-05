U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani’s self-appraisal of his first 100 days (April 30, Page A6) paints a misleading picture of a legislator who is committed to supporting his constituents, including veterans, and who vows to preserve “American Dream” opportunities for future generations. However, his voting record belies his words.
Ciscomani admits he endorsed the Republican “Limit, Save, Grow Act,” which means he voted for:
• Cutting education funding that will adversely affect 32 million children.
• Repealing loan forgiveness for college students making attainment of the “American Dream” so much more difficult.
• Cutting money for IRS tax enforcement, which helps corporations and the wealthy while reducing funds for programs which could help low and middle income families.
• Reducing investments for clean energy, while simultaneously giving $6 billion in tax and fee breaks to oil companies.
• Eliminating billions of dollars for medical research.
Furthermore, despite his claims of commitment to strengthening benefits for veterans, that legislation will result in reduced funding for assistance to veterans. The “Limit, Save, Grow Act” freezes spending on veterans at last year’s level for the next 10 years!
The bill will limit funds for a growing population of veterans. The budget of the Department of Veterans Affairs is projected to face a 22% reduction. Fewer services will be available, including outpatient visits, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and housing support. The backlog in processing benefit claims will increase.
Ciscomani’s voting record shows us his real priorities, and those priorities do not include us, his constituents.
