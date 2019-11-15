Below is an item we sent out Nov. 8 in an emailed newsletter to readers along with the responses we received. We’re not sharing the names because we intended this to be a private check-in with readers. Their comments are worth considering, and you’ll find many of them below.
From the newsletter:
Last week, editor Jamie Kelly from the Williston (N.D.) Herald sent out a link to an article in the Columbia Journalism Review, a respected industry publication. Jamie’s paper is in the Wick Communications chain, which owns the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun.
The headline is blunt: “Why journalists need to think twice about reporting on arrests.”
It raised questions in our own newsroom: Do we print too much crime coverage? Does our coverage accurately reflect our community (which is among the safest in the state) or does it make us look like a crime-ridden mess? Is it fair to report an arrest but not follow the case through the courts? About a year ago, we dialed back DUI arrest coverage. We still report them, but they get as much ink (though we still include names). We set a new bar on shoplifting (generally $500 or more, unless there’s something unusual about the case) and are looking at new standards for drug-arrest stories. We’ll always do overarching trend stories on these topics, but is it important to cover every arrest? Valid question. Thoughts? Email me: dshearer@gvnews.com
HERE ARE SOME OF THE RESPONSES
Don’t change it
You asked for our comments and I would like to say that I read almost every story in your paper. The GV News has all of what happens in our town and I love seeing the local news. I don’t always feel a need to read more national political stories and I will skip most of them. I do wonder, sometimes, the reason why an accident happened. Did they fall asleep? Were they impaired? Did they run a red light? I think these red light runners should be identified as it happens on an hourly basis here, in the winter, and maybe it would deter some people if they knew they would be identified. I feel pretty safe here in Green Valley, but I like to know what neighborhoods crime is happening in. I think you’re doing a great job reporting what goes on here and I would not like you to change the stories you are reporting or to give us less detail. Thanks for doing a great job.
Something to think about
What a great question! I can't wait to read what responses were like. I know other countries, particularly Europe, have might tighter controls on what is reported (truly believing that you are innocent until proven guilty). I'll have to think more about this!!!
Tell us
The public needs to know how much defense we need. I would rather be aware of the dangers and be prepared than unprepared thinking that nothing bad ever happens in my community cocoon.
Balance is your guide
I believe crime reporting that serves to educate the community is helpful. In other words, reporting on someone driving the wrong way on a street because they are intoxicated, reminds us this is possible and to be alert! Reporting on a series of vandalism or mail theft in a neighborhood might caution us not to put cash or checks in our mailboxes. Reporting on a drug overdose reminds us that more needs to be done to prevent addiction. Reporting to increase awareness and promote safety is always helpful. For more sensational crime stories, I think balance is the guiding factor. People believe what they read so creating a balanced view of thier community helps to remind us that there is much Good, and at the same time, things to be cautious of.
Important news
It's simply one of the most important things your paper reports.
Keep doing it
You folks produce a great local paper. Thank you and I hope that the newspaper business is viable far in the future.
Some yes, some no
My vote on crime reporting is to not report any traffic related crime unless there is something beyond the routine citation (such as death, serious injury accident or significant or unusual drug related bust, etc.) If a crime related incident does not affect the public in any form I am not interested in reading it. So often I start reading a crime report, not knowing what it is about, and finish by asking myself why I read it or needed to read it. Like you say, to much crime reporting leads to negative vibes about this great community. If some sort of crime is trending in the area then it usually affects the public which should be made aware of it so they can compensate for what is happening to minimize the effect on themselves. Thanks for asking for input.
Too much
I’ve felt for a very long time that glorifying criminals is wrong. A photo and a story about anything that happens in the criminal mind, glorifies the criminal. It makes them feel special, as if they are finally being recognized. Take a look at the mental reasons that people do crimes, you’re likely to find that they had some sort of trauma in their past: neglect, violence, alcohol, etc… . If a newspaper wants to list persons of interest by name and reason for arrest, good. It helps neighbors and the community to be more cautious about their surroundings, parents can alert their children about the person… but a photo in the paper is giving the person recognition, obviously something they need. And we as a community do not! Electronic subscriber to GV News