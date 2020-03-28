Today I received a postcard, apparently just dropped in each mailbox, as follows:
"PRESIDENT TRUMP’S
CORONAVIRUS
GUIDELINES FOR
AMERICA…"
which says, among other very obvious things, “Listen and follow the directions of your STATE AND LOCAL AUTHORITIES…”
Ironically, even the man in the White House, is not following this advice as unless the State and LocalAuthorities are “nice” to him, personally, he has instructed his man in charge, VP Pence, to not call State and Local Authorities who are desperate to obtain personal protection devices and ventilators for their first line medical people and patients who are risking their lives, AND DYING while he ignores his own “Coronavirus Guidelines for America” which is nothing more than an election advertisement.
Maureen Brooks
Green Valley