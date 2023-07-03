Happy Independence Day. As we celebrate the Independence Day of our country, we should take a minute from that celebration to remember the words of our Founding Fathers. They understood the nature of man, the need of a Constitution that would allow men to live free and the morals that were needed to keep this freedom.

First, our Founders understood that freedom is a gift from God. We are created in the image of God as a sovereign entity. This freedom gives us the ability to choose to follow good or to do evil. We can even choose against God’s will. We have seen over the past millennials that humanity has sinned its way down to the pit. God made us free and wanted us to keep it. The only way to keep it is by knowing the truth. Jesus said, "And you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free." (John 8:32)



State Rep. Lupe U. Diaz represents District 19 in the Arizona Legislature. The district includes Green Valley and part of Sahuarita.

