Happy Independence Day. As we celebrate the Independence Day of our country, we should take a minute from that celebration to remember the words of our Founding Fathers. They understood the nature of man, the need of a Constitution that would allow men to live free and the morals that were needed to keep this freedom.
First, our Founders understood that freedom is a gift from God. We are created in the image of God as a sovereign entity. This freedom gives us the ability to choose to follow good or to do evil. We can even choose against God’s will. We have seen over the past millennials that humanity has sinned its way down to the pit. God made us free and wanted us to keep it. The only way to keep it is by knowing the truth. Jesus said, "And you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free." (John 8:32)
One such man was Samuel Adams, one of the founders of our great nation. Sam Adams was also a steadfast Christian. In “The Rights of the Colonists,” which he wrote in 1772, he said: “The right to freedom being the gift of the Almighty...The rights of the colonists as Christians...may be best understood by reading and carefully studying the institutions of The Great Law Giver and Head of the Christian Church, which are to be found clearly written and promulgated in the New Testament.” After signing the Declaration of Independence, he proclaimed: "We have this day restored the Sovereign to Whom all men ought to be obedient. He reigns in heaven and from the rising to the setting of the sun, let His kingdom come."
The patriot Founders understood what it was like to live under the tyrant King George. What Samuel Adams just declared after signing the Declaration of Independence is that God is Sovereign and King. Living freely “ ...may be best understood by reading and carefully studying the institutions of The Great Law Giver and Head of the Christian Church, which are to be found clearly written and promulgated in the New Testament.”
This coming Independence Day we will be waving our flags and celebrating the fact that we have made it this long as an independent nation. It is the birthday of our nation. Many households will hang signs, bake cakes and sing happy birthday to the nation.
However, our nation is in trouble. The corruption and immoral nature of the nation's leaders has caused our nation to falter from God’s blessing. We see the rise of oligarchy which will eventually deteriorate into anarchy. The loss of justice has led criminals to tout law when they say key words like “peaceful protest” and thrive. There is nothing peaceful with the protests we have seen lately. This only points to a corrupt justice system that will turn a blind eye to criminal activity and prosecute those that are righteous.
Just this last week we witnessed people in Seattle and Washington, D.C., marching naked in pride parades in front of children exposing their genitals to them, without fear of criminal charges of sexual exposure to children. There have been no charges up to this point. They have forgotten the principles on which this nation is founded.
We have to get back to what the Founders knew to be true. John Adams said -- “We recognize no sovereign but God, and no king but Jesus!” In an October 13, 1789, address to the military, he said: "We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Avarice, ambition, revenge, or gallantry would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."
In a letter to Thomas Jefferson dated June 28, 1813, John Adams said: "The general principles on which the fathers achieved independence were the general principles of Christianity."
We should quiver at what John Adams knew about the institution of government and the need of a moral and religious people. There is a reason that there is a quiet and sometimes not so quiet attack on our founding principles, values and our Christian faith. He said there is no government that has the power to come against unbridled human passion.
When you see naked people in our streets and they are chanting, “We're here, we’re queer and we are coming for your children” during a Pride parade you know we are in trouble.
We have lost the moral foundation needed to keep our freedoms. There is a battle raging. It is more of a spiritual battle rather than one with guns and bullets. However we must understand that our country is under attack. The only thing that will displace this kind of immorality is the power of the gospel. The gospel has the power to transform the vilest sinner into a passionate patriot. God can cleans this nation of its sin by seeing the people turn to God in faith or by a strong shaking that will bring them to repentance in fear of hell.
Patrick Henry, ... quotes both Jeremiah and Matthew in this paragraph: “It is in vain, sir, to extenuate the matter. Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace -- but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”
Toward the end of his life, Henry reportedly read his Bible for hours at a time. He once said to a neighbor: "This book is worth all the books that ever were printed, and it has been my misfortune that I never found time to read it with the proper attention and feeling till lately. I trust in the mercy of heaven that it is not too late."
I pray that on this Independence Day we will remember and return to the words of our Founding Fathers. Many will lie about the influence that Christian truth had in the forming of this great Nation of ours. We must not only read it but we must return to it. Otherwise I see nothing but pain and heartache.
“Is life so dear, or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and liberty?“ — Patrick Henry. Never! To paraphrase this is to say: Do we value our present compromised life of comfort and conveniences, that we will do everything and anything to keep this false peace even if it means giving up our freedoms for the chains of slavery to a tyrannical government or entity. No, sir. Never!
We cannot give up this nation to the hands that would enslave us by giving us more conveniences, pathways to a sinful life, thus destroying our sovereignty and freedom to live the life that God intended for us in this form of government. But as for me, give me liberty or give me death.
Happy Independence Day, while we still have it.
State Rep. Lupe U. Diaz represents District 19 in the Arizona Legislature. The district includes Green Valley and part of Sahuarita.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone