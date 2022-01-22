This letter is in response to Kathi Bachelor’s letter which was published Jan. 19, and to a previous email she sent to me (“GVR service,” Page A6). It is not from GVR Inc. or its Board.
Below is a recap of my response to Kathi’s original email.
On Jan. 14, after the Nomination & Election Committee meeting, I approached Kathi and thanked her for volunteering to serve by helping orientate Board candidates. No sooner than I begun, she proceeded to berate another Board member and me. Her anger was obvious, but sadly misplaced. The other Board member and I did not request our assignments, but were willing to function in the positions we were called to benefit of all GVR.
Her conduct was shocking since I was trying to provide the additional involvement she had requested by selecting her to participate in candidate orientation. This is after she made her willingness to volunteer known. Her volunteering followed the committee’s agreement to my suggestion of asking Director Carol Crothers if she would be willing to assist with the orientation. The committee stated our pleasure of having both serve on this project, like a subcommittee.
Her comment, that she has been blocked from serving on committees is inaccurate. She was not chosen by the president to chair a committee or by a committee chairperson to serve on a committee. There are many reasons that someone might/might not be selected to serve. I have never received any direction prohibiting me from choosing anyone to serve on a committee. I inherited these committees and have not appointed any new committee members. The size and composition of the committees are appropriate.
When attempting to explain why she might not have been chosen, she continually cut me off, falsely proclaiming that three Board members had, despite not signing the Code of Conduct, never received a grievance filed against any of them. This is inaccurate. One was recently disciplined for violating the code of conduct.
Members are innocent until found to have violated the code by the Board. She referenced two directors as having a complaint lodged against them for an alleged violation. The attorney, retained by the CEO to investigate, stated that one director did not have an affirmative duty to act and other director’s potential infraction was one for the Board to resolve. He did indicate that the Board, not an individual, may need some remediation in Board/committee decorum, professionalism and etiquette. Judgment at this time is premature and may defame individuals involved.
Our attempt to include Kathi in the operation of this committee seemed unappreciated.
It should be remembered that the Board acts as one through voting. All directors take part in any final determination. Committees are designed primarily to perform prep work for Board discussions and decisions.
I only want to serve GVR members through its Board the best I can. I serve where called to serve.
All of us need to respect one another, even when disagreeing.