Washington has broken some of its deadlock and passed important legislation recently. The CHIPS and Science Act will benefit us all in the long run. Another technology-related act, The Open App Markets Act, also is enjoying bipartisan support and needs to be passed.
Currently, even after some major court cases, Apple and Google continue to run roughshod over the small and medium app developers – the very people who are working to create apps for our mobile devices that we have all come to depend on in our work and in our life. Many of us may not even see these apps they developers have created because Apple and Google promote their own apps over those of the independent developers. Also, every time we make an in-app purchase, Apple and Google charge these app developers exorbitant fees, up to 30% of every transaction, which is usually just passed on to us, the consumer. This puts the small app developers at a severe and unfair disadvantage and severely hampers innovation.
I hope our Arizona delegation will unite in supporting this important bill.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone