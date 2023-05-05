Fifty years ago I found myself in an Australian Outback bar. The patrons all had their sweat-soaked sleeves rolled up revealing biceps that were as big as my thighs. And even though I had 50 pounds more of solid muscle than I have today, I knew better than to get into a fight in that bar.
Last year, I revisited that bar, and in conversations Aussies repeatedly asked me why the USA had such a gun-based culture in light of all the global evidence that strict gun laws result in fewer deaths. I could only answer that mistakes are made most often by starting with answers that are wanted and then working backward to build a rationale that supports those answers. And since this is subconsciously motivated, it can be very dangerous. It is man's history.
I also offered the observation that guns make people feel safer and more in control. I repeated the cartoon character Pogo's saying, "We have met the enemy and he is us." That is, our own Paleolithic emotions are distracting our attention from greater dangers. It is also the first rule of warfare.
Interestingly, humans are the only species where the individual is simultaneously the predator and the prey. We are at war with ourselves.
