Fifty years ago I found myself in an Australian Outback bar. The patrons all had their sweat-soaked sleeves rolled up revealing biceps that were as big as my thighs. And even though I had 50 pounds more of solid muscle than I have today, I knew better than to get into a fight in that bar.

Last year, I revisited that bar, and in conversations Aussies repeatedly asked me why the USA had such a gun-based culture in light of all the global evidence that strict gun laws result in fewer deaths. I could only answer that mistakes are made most often by starting with answers that are wanted and then working backward to build a rationale that supports those answers. And since this is subconsciously motivated, it can be very dangerous. It is man's history.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?