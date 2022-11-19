It would take thousands of pages to write a comprehensive account of the Good Old Days, but here are some thoughts:

For Green Valley residents, and for a billion dollars, write down two of the top 10 songs on today’s Hit Parade. You get five minutes. Ready, go. Did you win? Now, write down two of today’s top singers. Go. You probably lost again.



Paul McCreary lives in Green Valley.

