It would take thousands of pages to write a comprehensive account of the Good Old Days, but here are some thoughts:
For Green Valley residents, and for a billion dollars, write down two of the top 10 songs on today’s Hit Parade. You get five minutes. Ready, go. Did you win? Now, write down two of today’s top singers. Go. You probably lost again.
For a nickel, write down who had the top rock 'n' roll record in 1956 for 11 weeks in a row. Here is a hint: Our parents thought he was the end of morality as we know it. He appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show three times — the last one shown only from the waist up. It was 21-year-old Elvis Presley. After Elvis had the number one hit with "Hound Dog," he had countless others.
Before Elvis arrived, there was no real rock 'n' roll. Then along came Little Richard, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, creating an entirely different musical world.
In The Good Old Days, Eisenhower was president. Communist fighter Richard Nixon was vice president. James Dean represented the troubles of youth in three great movies. Everybody smoked. There was smoking in restaurants, theaters, churches, planes, trains and automobiles. Young men wore slicked back their DA hair. Cigarette packs were rolled into t-shirt sleeves with an extra cigarette behind the ear. It was cool to exhale the smoke and inhale it through your nose. Girls wore poodle skirts, bobby socks and saddle shoes. Boys wore metal clickers on theirs. There were no tattoos covering large portions of the anatomy, or purple hair.
Movies cost a quarter, popcorn a dime, gasoline 20 cents a gallon. Five dollars could easily last a week with a trip to the drive in movies and a six pack of beer. New cars cost under $2,000, but only lasted about three years with continuous mechanical work. Tires lasted 20,000 miles. Things cost a lot less, but wages were also less. The minimum wage in 1955 was $1. $10,000 was a fortune.
Telephones were wired into the wall and you cranked them to call someone. Long distance was a big deal, and expensive. Smart phones like we have now that contain vast amounts of information and can take and send photographs were not even imagined. Dick Tracy had a magic watch. Some of today’s watches can tell how many steps you have walked, your heartbeat, blood pressure and more.
Air conditioning was a fan in the window. Mickey Mantle once made an unheard of $100,000 a year. Some now have $100 million contracts. A package of baseball cards including a stick of bubble gum was a dime. Now, the right baseball card of the right player might bring thousands, or millions of dollars. A Honus Wagner card or Mickey Mantle rookie card are examples.
We may see The Good Old Days through the rose-colored glasses of nostalgia, forgetting the negative aspects of that time. There was blatant segregation for some who could not drink at certain water fountains, swim in public pools, vote or ride buses in the front. There were many diseases then that have been eradicated since. Smallpox, measles, polio and TB took many lives. Polio confined some people to iron lungs. The polio vaccine arrived in 1955. We had duck and cover drills under desks in school in the event of a nuclear attack.
The life expectancy in 1955 was 67 for men, 72 for women. No one knew about JFK, hippies, the Beatles, Charles Manson, The Rolling Stones or going to the moon.
Televisions were 11-inch black and white screens in 100-pound boxes with rabbit ear antennas. There were three or four often snowy channels with Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow giving straight news. There was Gunsmoke, Alfred Hitchcock and The Hit Parade. Game shows like the $64,000 Question played. The national anthem came on at midnight, followed by a test pattern until morning. Now there are huge, flat-screen televisions five to six feet wide with crystal clarity. There is also continuous 24-hour dramatic news coverage on hundreds of cable stations. Bad news sells better than the straight news of The Good Old Days.
We all have memories of times long past. There may have been better, simpler times for some, but others would never go back. How was it for you?