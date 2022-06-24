I am one of the two local people turned away from the June 23 arraignment at Green Valley Justice Court for the man who was cited for trespassing and assault from the incident at the GOP “kegger” for candidates on June 4. As a member of the general public I was invited to that informational kegger, but chose not to attend. It was not a private event, but did require a fee to attend.
I am a retired attorney, licensed in California and New York. I did choose to observe the court arraignment, not as an attorney in practice in Arizona but as a private citizen. Except for Family courts and other unusual situations, all federal and state courts are always open to the public.
I was dismayed that I was not allowed to attend this public arraignment; I was not on a “list’ of persons allowed in. I had no knowledge that a list was being developed or even necessary. I spoke with Green Valley Justice Court Administrator Kristen Randall, who advised that Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll had issued an order — a policy waiver on a ban on court recording for media to attend the hearing. So the media was allowed to record the proceedings and attend. Fine, no issues there for me.
But separately, on June 22, Court Administrator Randall had issued a “Memo” — not an official court order — that “...on June 15th the Justice Court had been informed by Lt. Hill of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department that ...the (June 4) incident had received ‘extensive media coverage,’ and, 'might attract protestors from both sides of the altercation to the courthouse…’"
Seven days later, on June 22, Administrator Randall had issued the full-page Memo with 10 bullet points, and kindly provided me with a copy at my request, as I had been stopped at the entrance and was puzzled by the denial of entrance to a public court hearing.
Among these 10 bullet points, was that ”…Supporters, protestors, and court watchers who are not on the court calendar may practice their First Amendment rights outside of the courthouse in the courtyard or on the sidewalk…”
I should add that I observed nobody (except media) — supporters, protestors, etc. — anywhere near the court, in the courtyard or on the sidewalk. I would probably be designated a “court watcher,” but I was not there to practice my First Amendment rights. I just wanted to observe legal proceedings, quietly and respectfully. I am well aware of court protocol.
I have no information as to what other intel or security issues from June 15 to June 23, if any, went into this decision that may have led to closing the courtroom on June 23; only June 15 was mentioned in the June 22 Memo. This reaction seems, I suggest, an overreaction. But it seems that even the fear that protestors “might be” attracted to this courthouse was enough to close a public courtroom altogether.
It is a very distressing turn of events in this country that partisan vitriol and scare tactics are on the rise and chipping away at many of our rights, and are resulting in a so-called “chilling effect” on our ordinary customs and rights. I know people who are literally afraid to exercise their right to peaceful protest as they are subjected to personal threats and assault (the legal definition of which is “acting with intent to cause the reasonable expectation of an immediate harmful or offensive contact”). Some people feel free to come right up in the faces of people who oppose their political or social ideas, and who are only trying to peacefully protest, and scream obscenities and threats, often while brandishing weapons, etc.
It is also distressing that law enforcement seems unable (budget?) to respond and protect the safety of these ordinary people, and legal proceedings will therefore become, effectively, if not literally, secret. The vitriol and extreme hate some people have been encouraged to openly express and inflict on anyone not in their “social tribe” is appalling.
While the press may/should have access, we should not have to depend upon the press alone to report on public proceedings.
I remain in fear for the Republic.