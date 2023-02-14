I read with interest the Feb. 1 “In My View” message stating the reasons that five GVR directors voted against the proposed Glass Arts remodel. It seemed strange to me that these directors felt the need to quickly get their side of the story out to the public.

The letter to the GVR membership from CEO Scott Somers putting into context the rational for taking the tack that he and staff did regarding this important upgrade to GVR is illuminating. It points out the dysfunctional nature of the GVR board over the past several years when it comes to allocating funds for upgrades and projects to benefit the general membership. The letter also shows how the general philosophy of the board changes from year to year and continuity is thrown out with each election.



