I read with interest the Feb. 1 “In My View” message stating the reasons that five GVR directors voted against the proposed Glass Arts remodel. It seemed strange to me that these directors felt the need to quickly get their side of the story out to the public.
The letter to the GVR membership from CEO Scott Somers putting into context the rational for taking the tack that he and staff did regarding this important upgrade to GVR is illuminating. It points out the dysfunctional nature of the GVR board over the past several years when it comes to allocating funds for upgrades and projects to benefit the general membership. The letter also shows how the general philosophy of the board changes from year to year and continuity is thrown out with each election.
The Glass Arts program has been on the agenda for improvements since I joined the P&E committee in 2017. This program and others have been the subject of how the pendulum swings. GVR is a recreational corporation that is constituted to provide for the benefit of the membership. A club that is confined to a small space lacks the facilities to grow. If the remodel were approved it would offer better access to the membership allowing the club to increase their outreach.
As stated by CEO Somers, the manner in which GVR develops and initiates projects and then goes through the procurement process has never been codified. This is the dysfunctional process used by directors to block or nullify upgrades and/or projects.
Now is the time to make changes to these processes and to demand that when a project is approved by one board that the incoming board cannot sacrifice it.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone