The children at Tucson’s Casa Alitas shelter are mostly silent, whether conditioned for safety purposes or from trauma they’ve experienced.
Infants, barely a few weeks old, lie quietly in their mothers' arms. Toddlers with big eyes watch us cautiously. Some especially hungry ones get excited and jump up and down at the prospect of food. Older ones make no eye contact and appear withdrawn. Some try to stifle their sobs and refuse to eat.
At this moment we are feeding about 50 asylum seekers of the hundred or so from around the world we will feed that day. They arrive in small groups by bus from Border Patrol or detention centers. We are serving them outside under a tarp that shades us all from the 90-degree heat of the desert.
It’s not our usual routine, but we stay flexible and arrange the hot meals, rolls, dessert and utensils on trays and serve row by row. I am carrying the tray of utensils and cookies, so it is important to follow the hot meal deliverer so they can eat. In the midst of this chaos, young college students hand out paper bags to the children with crayons and coloring pages and a stuffed animal.
As I work my way down a row handing out my wares, I am surprised to hear a child wailing. It’s an unusual sound we don’t hear often. It’s coming from the entrance to the shelter where each bus drops off their next load. I cannot stop my serving to investigate, so I keep on.
When I finish, and my tray is empty, I make my way to the back of the tent where other volunteers are gathered. I see the cause of the commotion. A young father has arrived on the latest bus and is being swamped by hugs from his children, first the little wailing boy and now his older sister. She has wrapped her arms around her father’s neck, and he is hugging her so hard that he sweeps her off her feet. The young boy keeps crying, “Papa, Papa.” Left behind is the boy’s hot meal, his cookie, his bag of treats. All that matters in this moment is that his Papa has arrived safely, and though once separated, they are together again as a family. The scene is so raw and emotional that my eyes fill with tears at the beauty of it, and I need to avert my gaze.
As we helpers stand frozen in this moment, a young college girl who has just passed out the children’s bag of treats comes to us and says, "That’s a blessing, right there.”
Indeed it is, and we bask in the knowledge that in this chaotic world with so much need, we have the opportunity to do what we can with what’s in front of us. Surely, it is a small ripple, a drop in the ocean, in the sea of suffering, but we content ourselves with the possibility of what may come from this small ripple.