Which tastes better? Home-baked chicken with rice and gravy, with steamed vegetables and a green salad, or a Big Mac and fries?
This question answers itself. What’s more, the home-cooked meal costs less, and is much better for one’s health.
The home-cooked meal is a product of what economists used to call the “household economy.” The Big Mac is a product of the “money economy.” Throughout known human history, the vast majority of value-adding activities took place in the household, not in the money economy. This was certainly true in America, even up to the years just before World War II.
Household members wove cloth, and made and mended clothing and other household textiles. They took cheap foodstuffs, often that they had harvested or gathered themselves, and made mouth-watering meals from them. Children were raised, and, often, educated by other members of the household. Tools and machinery used by the household were often made there as well, and all these items, regardless of source, were maintained and repaired within the household.
Leisure time (yes, there was plenty of leisure time) was spent reading (often aloud), singing or playing games. Medical care was mostly within the household as well. Folk remedies for various maladies, passed down through the generations, are often the basis even today for medical “breakthroughs.”
So what happened? Why has the household economy in America and elsewhere shrunk so drastically in recent decades? The short answer—but not the whole answer—is “industrialization.” As fossil fuel exploitation, mechanization, division of labor, corporatism and productivity all grew together, there was less reason for the household economy to remain robust. The material prosperity that we’re accustomed to in America is so great that, for most people, there’s little household economy left.
It’s not unusual today for Americans to drop off small children at daycare centers, drive to mind-numbing work (often many miles away), grab fast food for lunch, pick the kids up, grab a pizza or hamburgers for supper, and then sit zombie-like, separately, watching expensive, infantilizing pap on screens that are either tiny or immense.
In most households, every adult must work in the money economy in order to maintain this “lifestyle.” The unspoken and unconscious assumption is “if it doesn’t add to GDP, it isn’t worth doing.”
It’s no wonder that tens of millions of Americans take antidepressants every day. What could life like this produce but atomization, anomie and the “quiet desperation” of which Thoreau wrote?
The good news is that this concatenation of circumstances, like everything else in life, will pass. The bad news is that this passing will entail a substantial reduction in the material prosperity of Americans as our empire continues its decline and fall.
Overall, though, the generations of Americans to come will live lives that are more useful, more interesting, and more fulfilling than most lives are today. This will be worth the wrenching changes to come.