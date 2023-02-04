I want to personally thank members of the Rotary Clubs of Green Valley and Valle Verde, and the many individuals who contributed to help the people of Ukraine. I especially thank Gudrun Price for her amazingly generous contribution.

For me, being born in Munich during WWII and raised there through 1952, it’s not hard to relate to Ukraine’s people suffering and dying from Russia’s war. It’s horrific.



