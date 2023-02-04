I want to personally thank members of the Rotary Clubs of Green Valley and Valle Verde, and the many individuals who contributed to help the people of Ukraine. I especially thank Gudrun Price for her amazingly generous contribution.
For me, being born in Munich during WWII and raised there through 1952, it’s not hard to relate to Ukraine’s people suffering and dying from Russia’s war. It’s horrific.
I clearly remember the universal kindness of America’s soldiers during liberation and later occupation. You’d be surprised what a piece of chocolate or a Chicklet gum can do to lift the spirits of a child in war-torn country. These soldiers were and continue to be loved. More importantly, my childhood and family benefited immeasurably from America’s rebuilding economic aid through the Marshall Plan. I fervently hope America will continue to help Ukrainians in this brutal, unjust war against them.
The empathetic and financial generosity that Americans display is legendary throughout the world. This help coming from friends and neighbors in Green Valley and nearby communities for the Ukrainians is especially gratifying. I hope you realize how much of a difference you will be making in the lives of so many that have been suffering in this war. Thanks again.
