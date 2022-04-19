Dan Shearer made some good points in his April 17 editorial (“Democrats taking the low road,” Page A6).
I miss the good old days when Democrats, Republicans and others could sit around and actually discuss and debate their political differences.
The Lenin, Marx and others’ playbooks of infiltrating our educational system many decades ago has paid off. A young American, who has completed 16 years of indoctrination/formal education, is not someone I can take seriously. Look at how many of these young folks are marching with BLM banners, totally oblivious of that organization’s goals (the destruction of this republic). And the only reason these people want to obliterate our republic’s history is to rewrite it.
Democrats had better understand that — one reason their numbers are going down among Blacks, Latinos, Asians and others, is that most of them are just flat tired of being written off as “oppressed” and victims.
We, who made a career of the military, especially couldn’t give a rat’s patootie about the color or ethnicity of our teammates. I didn’t serve with many females, but I’m sure that most of them are carrying their weight also. Lousy teammates, like lousy employees, come in various colors, races, sexes.
Most of them are responsible Americans and do not want to be treated differently.
Folks, our country is in deep kimchee; we as Americans have to get off these divisive political ploys and come together — regardless of what we look like. Rabid leftists need to look at the history of slavery — around the world, as well as in the U.S. And there are no ex-slaves, nor ex-slave-owners in America. This “reparations” gambit is simply to further divide us.
Most Blacks, as well as other groups, are getting tired of this stuff. We are Americans, and some of the lousy ones are white, Black, brown, yellow...whatever.
