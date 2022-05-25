A recent “In My View” featured a grotesque caricature of a man’s face. That was a very effective grabber to entice one to read on. (“We can’t get there with people like this,” Page A7, May 18.)
The author, Paul McCreary, was writing about the very tragic and visible mass shooting in New York by 18-year-old Payton Gendron. His “view” didn’t address the shooter's obvious mental problems, nor how the “system” failed to recognize them and intervene.
No, to begin, the author questioned whether people on the political right would condemn the action, then he declared that any criticism from the right “will be slight,” and “because of tribalism, fingers will be pointed in all directions with blame haphazardly assigned.” That’s a rough statement of “fact” that lands on roughly half the nation. Obviously, Mr. McCreary includes in his pronouncement the ever-increasing number of conservative Black and Hispanic commentators.
The rest of the “view” is a diatribe aimed at people, mostly political commentators, who have political beliefs different from his. His accusations include their use of fear, innuendo and paranoia; “convincing liars,” they are. He sees “fear purveyors….ready to victimize the innocent.” This spectacle “invades the living rooms of millions every night”. The whole article makes one want to run and hide.
And here’s the irony of this “view.” Mainstream news reports indicate that the obviously mentally unstable Payton Gendron was regularly influenced by fear mongers who accuse groups that they hate of malicious misconduct, much as Mr. McCreary has done here. It would be so much more productive if people would bury their prejudices and work to unite to solve problems, rather than pour gasoline on them.
