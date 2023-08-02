This is a post in a running series titled Helen's Encounters on NABUR, the Green Valley News online social media platform where the community gathers to talk about what’s going on. You can join the conversation at gvnews.nabur.org.
When you get right down to it, life is just a series of stages through which one passes, learns, and experiences.
A baby is born a helpless creature and progresses from infancy to childhood, mastering the rudiments of basic survival skills: walking, self-feeding, speaking, and acceptable social behavior. During this time, there are fluctuating feelings dealing with increasing independence, learning to control impulses, and acceptance of others.
The teenage years are earmarked with tumultuous feelings while grappling with educational goals, self-responsibility and relationships. During this period, peer relationships often have more influence than parental rules, so parents need to be available and even more present in their teenage lives. Volatile mood swings, physical and emotional outbursts, prolonged sadness, questions about sexual orientation, addiction to drugs, alcohol, or social media must be carefully monitored and addressed. Teenage suicide statics are alarmingly high!
Young adulthood includes the challenges of higher education, job/career choices and placement, sustained relationships and possibly marriage and parenthood. These years are also filled with uncertainty, rejection and failure issues, increasing responsibility, the challenge of juggling jobs and school, personal relationship, lifelong commitment and a possible parental role.
For many people, the middle years are the most stable as life choices in terms of career, family, etc., are established and routine.
Older people experience the "Golden Years" if they are relatively healthy and financially stable. This stage, for many, can be the most difficult as a person faces their mortality, physical and health limitations, waning family support and life's accomplishments or lack thereof.
Each stage also requires letting go; the child must let go of the complete comfort of dependency and risk the challenges of growing up. On the other end of the spectrum, the older person must learn to let go of the tasks or activities that energy or mental ability can no longer sustain. The "letting go" process is perhaps the most difficult aspect of moving on because it requires a realistic assessment and acceptance of one's competency, stress level, health issues and future options.
While transitioning from one stage to another can be stressful, it can also be exhilarating if you meet the challenge with optimism and enthusiasm. Live life to the fullest; you just never know what surprise life has in store for you!
Helen Russo is a retired educator; she lives in Green Valley.
