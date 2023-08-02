This is a post in a running series titled Helen's Encounters on NABUR, the Green Valley News online social media platform where the community gathers to talk about what’s going on. You can join the conversation at gvnews.nabur.org.

When you get right down to it, life is just a series of stages through which one passes, learns, and experiences.



Helen Russo is a retired educator; she lives in Green Valley. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?