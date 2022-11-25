I refer to the recent letter headlined “Consider Independents" (Nov. 20). I am responding to the mistaken belief that Green Valley Democrats do not value Independents – nothing could be further from the truth. At the outset, may I point out that the Green Valley Democrats are not affiliated with the Democratic Party. We are an independent political action committee (PAC) and are registered with the Arizona Secretary of State as such.

We agree that all voters should be educated on the issues and the candidates before voting. Then we should vote for the best candidates. As a Democrat, in my opinion that would be Democrats because they represent the values we believe are needed in effective candidates.



