I refer to the recent letter headlined “Consider Independents" (Nov. 20). I am responding to the mistaken belief that Green Valley Democrats do not value Independents – nothing could be further from the truth. At the outset, may I point out that the Green Valley Democrats are not affiliated with the Democratic Party. We are an independent political action committee (PAC) and are registered with the Arizona Secretary of State as such.
We agree that all voters should be educated on the issues and the candidates before voting. Then we should vote for the best candidates. As a Democrat, in my opinion that would be Democrats because they represent the values we believe are needed in effective candidates.
Green Valley Democrats have no written or stated policy regarding supporting or not supporting school board candidates. In a nonpartisan race we support the candidates that match our vision statement as best we can identify.
In November, we called on over 3,000 houses in the Green Valley and Sahuarita areas to get out the vote. In doing so we carried literature for a number of School Board and Community Colleges board candidates. We certainly regret any impression that we would not support any candidate simply because of being a registered Independent.
We invite our community to come by our headquarters and read what we stand for. One may leave contact information there. I will be happy discuss our events and programs that support the needs of the entire community — Independents, Republicans and Democrats alike.
