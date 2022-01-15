Are you prepared for the unexpected? Do you have someone in your life who will step up and take care of your pets if you unexpectedly find yourself hospitalized? Will EMTs be able to determine who should be called in case of an emergency?
I ask these questions because I have been haunted by an experience that occurred at the end of December.
On Dec. 27, The Animal League of Green Valley received a frantic call from a gentleman who was in the hospital. He informed us that his two dogs had been left alone in his house for the past three days. He said he had tried calling the local authorities and no one could assist him. When I heard about his plight, I decided to drive to the hospital and retrieve his address and keys from him so that I could rescue his dogs.
When we arrived at the house, the front room floor was covered with feces and urine, as one might imagine. The two dogs were terrified, standing on the sofa and barking ferociously at us. Luckily for us, they were trained to their carriers. I placed a carrier on the floor and said, “Come on, buddy boy,” and zoom…into the carrier he scrambled. Luckily the exact same behavior was exhibited by his sister. Once kenneled, we were able to safely transport them to TALGV.
TALGV is not set up to board pets. However, there was absolutely no one else to care for these poor, frightened and starving pups. Thus, we kept them at TALGV until the owner was released from the hospital. At that time I discussed with their grateful owner the need for him to make plans for his pets should a similar event occur again in the future. Pets should absolutely not go for three-plus days without food and water and the ability to go to the appropriate bathroom.
Do you live alone and have one or more pets? What if that had been you who was whisked off to the hospital in the middle of the night? Who would care for your pets? Would the emergency personnel be able to determine who to call?
Getting help
I chatted with L.T. Pratt of the Green Valley Fire District. He assured me that members of the fire department make every effort to locate friends or family members. If the patient is conscious and coherent, they will try to obtain the information from him or her. If not, they will search for instructions and even go so far as to go door-to-door around the individual’s home. They understand that pets are family and that there is another soul in the home who needs to be cared for.
So what happened with our friend with the two dogs? L.T. explained there are so many variables involved. For instance, when the gentleman was transported to the hospital it could have appeared that he would not be hospitalized overnight.
The bottom line is that if you live alone and have cats and/or dogs, you must have an emergency plan in place. For your pet’s sake, please ensure you have instructions in your home, preferably posted on your refrigerator, indicating who should be contacted if you should be incapacitated or hospitalized and unable to care for your own pets. Make sure your caretaker knows your pet’s routine in the event they are called upon to help.
Taking these actions may save your pet’s life!