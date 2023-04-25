When I was just a little lad, I asked my mother where I came from. She replied that a stork brought me down from heaven. When my sister was on the way, my mother wisely let me feel the kicks in her belly. I still vividly remember how amazed I was, but do not remember any more of my questions being answered.
That stork story was the start of a cascade of myths penetrating into my mind, each one more sophisticated and appealing in its seeming rationale. That was until I approached maturity and learned the rules of logic where if any of the major or minor premises are false, then the conclusion is false. And if a statement contains a grain of truth but is made out to be the whole loaf, then what follows is mental indigestion. I suppose the discomfort of exploding myths is the price of growing up. I don't like it, but reality-based living has its own rewards.
Humans are natural storytellers. These stories give us a place and a purpose for our existence, so we gobble them up like a kid eating candy. That is fertile ground for the clever but equally emotionally needful leaders. By concocting Alice in Wonderland fiction that makes people feel powerful and purposeful, they get the elevated status they desire. But in doing so they also demonstrate condescension for the intelligence of others.
There are some great storytellers who are just trying to illuminate our understanding of human nature. Two examples are Rick Steves' descriptions of the human commonality of people in all countries, and our own David Yetman's "In the Americas" series. By interacting with people in various cultures, these storytellers suggest how to think about ourselves and about the world. These stories are like letting a drone rise from the forest floor to high above in order to get perspective. They enable our perception to expand from the proximate to the infinite. But if a person excludes all other perspectives than his own, then that person lives in a reality of his own making.
