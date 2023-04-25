When I was just a little lad, I asked my mother where I came from. She replied that a stork brought me down from heaven. When my sister was on the way, my mother wisely let me feel the kicks in her belly. I still vividly remember how amazed I was, but do not remember any more of my questions being answered.

That stork story was the start of a cascade of myths penetrating into my mind, each one more sophisticated and appealing in its seeming rationale. That was until I approached maturity and learned the rules of logic where if any of the major or minor premises are false, then the conclusion is false. And if a statement contains a grain of truth but is made out to be the whole loaf, then what follows is mental indigestion. I suppose the discomfort of exploding myths is the price of growing up. I don't like it, but reality-based living has its own rewards.



