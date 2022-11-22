Key House leaders have said that unless spending cuts in Social Security and Medicare are included in legislation to increase the debt limit, the House would not pass the bill. So, they will risk default to fulfill their wish to cut Social Security and Medicare.

This threat to Social Security and Medicare is something that Republican politicians have discussed for years. What’s so worrisome is that Republican voters, many of whom would be seriously affected by this, don’t seem to understand or care that the people they’re voting for don’t have their best interests at heart.



