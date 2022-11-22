Key House leaders have said that unless spending cuts in Social Security and Medicare are included in legislation to increase the debt limit, the House would not pass the bill. So, they will risk default to fulfill their wish to cut Social Security and Medicare.
This threat to Social Security and Medicare is something that Republican politicians have discussed for years. What’s so worrisome is that Republican voters, many of whom would be seriously affected by this, don’t seem to understand or care that the people they’re voting for don’t have their best interests at heart.
Some of the Republicans who have been very open about their distain for something that we all have contributed to and most rely on in our older age and who have recently commented are Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX), Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA), Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO). And, Donald Trump stated, if re-elected, he would permanently eliminate the employee payroll tax, thus completely exhausting the Social Security trust fund by 2026 — four years from now.
Peter Manley, stop the willful ignorance ("Nothing new," Nov. 6). It is certainly true that many Republicans want to eliminate Social Security.
