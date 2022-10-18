Green Valley lost a friend and good neighbor last week. On Thursday, my dear friend Mike Moore’s journey on this earth ended.

He began a lifetime of journalism as a reporter with exciting assignments in Kansas City. He moved to Chicago where he reported the nitty gritty of the police beat on the great city’s South Side. He laid his life on the line covering “Hishonor” Mayor Daley’s mishandling of youthful protesters at the Democratic Convention.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?