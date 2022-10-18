Green Valley lost a friend and good neighbor last week. On Thursday, my dear friend Mike Moore’s journey on this earth ended.
He began a lifetime of journalism as a reporter with exciting assignments in Kansas City. He moved to Chicago where he reported the nitty gritty of the police beat on the great city’s South Side. He laid his life on the line covering “Hishonor” Mayor Daley’s mishandling of youthful protesters at the Democratic Convention.
Mike and I connected on our mutual concern for our nation’s nuclear posture. As editor of the Journal of Atomic Scientists, Mike developed a great appreciation and respect of the men who controlled our nuclear posture. I had been a lowly bomber pilot who pulled alert with a nuclear weapon in my bomb bay and a target to destroy. Mike and I agreed we must demand extraordinary wisdom of our political leaders if we are to avoid the Armageddon those weapons portend.
As he saw the direction we were taking in space, he published “Twilight War: The Folly of U.S. Space Dominance.” Sadly, he had to watch us build a Space Force ignoring the cautions he presented.
Above all, Mike had a deep faith in our free press as the key to preserving our democratic way of life. He believed it and he lived it writing articles for the Green Valley News whenever he saw a need. Those articles could be perceived as the conscience of our community. When Mike left us, I lost a friend but we lost a piece of our community’s conscience.
