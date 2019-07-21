There seems to be a campaign to create a schism between Americans. Every day the news sounds more like a dystopian novel than a supposedly democratic nation. Immigration, climate, education, health care, Social Security, Medicare and common decency are under attack. We must not continue to allow ourselves to be divided, because if we cannot find common ground, our nation, as we know it, will cease to exist.
The checks and balances put in place by the Founding Fathers do not seem to be working, and our government appears to be broken. Our elected representatives are not doing their jobs. We need to stop blaming each other and start working together. We elected the people in DC with the expectation they would provide good governance, but too many of them are spending their time focused on power and profits.
The Founding Fathers served our nation for a few years and returned home, but our current elected officials have made a career out of “public service.” They have gained enough power that they no longer remember they serve at the pleasure of We The People. Is it time for Americans to demand term limits for all elected officials and Supreme Court judges?
Lenore Bell, Green Valley