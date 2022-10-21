The Nov. 8 legislative elections are crucial for Arizona voters. In Legislative District 19, the best choice is Democrat Sanda Clark.
As an immigrant decades ago from communist Romania, Ms. Clark understands the threat to democracy posed by Republican policies that would make it more difficult to vote. If elected, she will fight efforts by 2020 election deniers. Citing her Romanian upbringing, she would oppose efforts to outlaw abortions. She pledges to expand access to health care, especially in rural areas where care often is lacking. She will fight to change unsustainable water policies that leave some rural residents with dry wells. She will also push to fully fund education, pay teachers fair wages and support trade schools and technical training.
Ms. Clark says she felt a duty to run when she learned no Democrats had filed for LD19 rep. She is opposed by two Republicans. The margin of control in the Legislature is close. The House now has 31 Republicans, 29 Democrats. The Senate has 16 Republicans, 14 Democrats. In years past, one might think that would mean a dynamic for political moderation. Not so now. Voting for Sanda Clark, and only Sanda Clark, for LD19 House rep would be a step forward in changing that sorry dynamic.
