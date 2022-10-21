The Nov. 8 legislative elections are crucial for Arizona voters. In Legislative District 19, the best choice is Democrat Sanda Clark.

As an immigrant decades ago from communist Romania, Ms. Clark understands the threat to democracy posed by Republican policies that would make it more difficult to vote. If elected, she will fight efforts by 2020 election deniers. Citing her Romanian upbringing, she would oppose efforts to outlaw abortions. She pledges to expand access to health care, especially in rural areas where care often is lacking. She will fight to change unsustainable water policies that leave some rural residents with dry wells. She will also push to fully fund education, pay teachers fair wages and support trade schools and technical training.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?