I have been a strong proponent of secure storage of firearms since November 1992, when my 17-year-old daughter and only child was murdered with an unsecured, stolen handgun. She was trying to help a friend who was in an abusive teen relationship.

Firearms are now the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S. We continue to fail our youngest population from a preventable cause,



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?