I have been a strong proponent of secure storage of firearms since November 1992, when my 17-year-old daughter and only child was murdered with an unsecured, stolen handgun. She was trying to help a friend who was in an abusive teen relationship.
Firearms are now the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S. We continue to fail our youngest population from a preventable cause,
Across Arizona there have been many attempts by school-age children bringing guns and ammunition to elementary and high schools just this year.
Kids and unsecured guns are a lethal combination. In a moment of crisis, access to a gun can be the difference between death and life. JAMA Pediatrics released a study in 2019 reinforcing a sobering reality: far too many minors are gaining access to firearms and either dying by gun suicide or unintentionally killing themselves or others.
Owning a gun is a personal decision; responsible firearm storage is a public safety issue. The onus of secure firearm storage must always be on the adult.
Secure firearm storage must be a priority in the 2023 Arizona legislative session.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone