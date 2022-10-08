Three central concepts from the First Amendment of our Constitution form the basis for the Supreme Court interpretation. Two of those concepts is: “no coercion in religious matters, and no expectation to support religion against one’s will." All support must be voluntary. Those $7,000 vouchers paid to those choosing to go to religious schools is unconstitutional! I do not want my tax dollars going to religious schools for many reasons. In the USA, you have to follow the Constitution.
Arizona spent $4,801 per pupil on actual instruction in 2020, and $8,785 overall per pupil in 2020, about 47th out of 50 in ranking for public instruction. Average tuition for private schools is $9,835 in elementary and $15,076 in high school. Lots of lower- and middle-school incomes can’t afford this.
Thus, we have segregation; a kind of throw-back to the 1950s. It is divisive, wastes talent, and helps to create an underclass educated in an underfunded system. Parents who decide to home school get $7,000 per child per year.
Private schools and home schooling are not accountable for results; no accreditation or licenses are needed. I don’t want to support these choices with my tax dollars. Some private schools are for-profit and what are they teaching? We don’t get to know.
Arizona legislators are cheating children...what’s the point? Vote them out, way out!
