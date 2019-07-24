She was given 30 seconds to locate the “shooter.” She fired three shots, hitting the “target” in the head with one of them. And so goes weapons training in Utah schools.
OK, but where was the weapon before she began her search; in a shoulder holster, a hip holster, strapped to her leg, in her purse? Where in a classroom can a weapon be safely secured and yet available within seconds if needed? Not in a locked desk or file cabinet or storage closet. How about a wall safe? Maybe, but that would mean memorizing a combination or perhaps more than one if she did not always use the same room.
In the moment of panic when she hears shots is she going to recall the correct numbers or will her oft-used ATM password numbers pop into her head? And what if she accidentally shoots another teacher or, God forbid, a student?
What we must do is to prevent the shooter from entering the school in the first place. Bars across windows, no windows in new construction and impenetrable doors. Students would enter single file through a turnstyle and then pass through a metal detector before heading to their classrooms. At the appointed time there would be total lock-down with no one able to enter or exit until the end of the school day at which time the doors would automatically unlock. For obvious reasons, this plan would not work, but what would? I don’t know but I hope someone does!
Nancy Allen, Green Valley