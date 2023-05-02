The passing of Holly Easley, sad as it is, brought a smile. Thinking of a potential column, I sat down with her seven years ago. The result was a forever moment.
There is not enough space here to trumpet the accomplishments. Born on an Oklahoma reservation (great-grandfather was a Cherokee, grandfather killed by horse thieves), her childhood was eventful, full of remembrances of gangster Pretty Boy Floyd and Osage influences.
"One Osage elder was buried near us, but it didn't take. He got out of his grave. Tough lot, those Osage," as Holly described the Lazarus moment.
She pursued a nursing career that had incredible adventures. She learned to fly, and married Jack, who had his own colorful wartime career. "We were a great team," she told me. Holly raced cars, lived in Alaska, and, by now, you get the drift.
When she was 85, she rode a mule on a hazardous path to a leper colony at Molokai, Hawaii. To celebrate her 90th, she skydived. Why, I asked?
"Well, I never did that before," she answered. Of course.
Before the interview, her daughter Laurie warned me to watch out.
Laurie was right. Miz Holly, as I was leaving, pointed out a clothing flaw with that impish character grin.
I rewatched a video of her skydive. That's when the smile broke out.
Holly Easley is back in the sky where she belongs.
With wings.
Scott Dyke's column, Meandering the Mesquite, is published twice a month in the Green Valley News.
