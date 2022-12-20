This is the season for giving thanks, sharing happy times and doing an assessment of the past year and planning for the next year.
For my husband and me, it is the time when we make annual contributions to the non-profit groups that we believe in. Usually, I start saving solicitation letters about Thanksgiving. Last year, I realized that we received many solicitations that were duplicates. So, I tried to save all the requests we received during the entire year. Here is what the year looks like:
Alzheimer’s Assn: 1
Am Cancer Society: 2
AM Heart Assn-GV: 2
Breast Cancer: 3
Community Foodbank of Southern AZ: 10
Community Foundation of Greater GV: 1
Covenant House: 1
Environmental Defense Fund: 1
Humane Society of Southern AZ: 5
Humane Society -US: 9
Macular Degeneration Research: 3
National Multiple Sclerosis Society: 3
Olympics & ParaOlympics: 3
Special Olympics AZ: 22
Ronald McDonald House: 6
Salvation Army-GV: 2
Shriners Hospital: 2
St. Jude’s Children’s Res. Hospital: 2
Toys for Tots: 6
UNICEF: 3
Valley Assistance Services: 1
Total: 88
I would like to suggest that boards and managers take a hard look at how many mailings they are doing. We give once a year so there is a lot of waste in paper, postage and time. I have requested at least two organization’s only send us a request once a year.
I would also like to say that when I give anything over $100, a thank you would be appreciated. When I contacted one local group, I was told by the director that they were too busy to say thank you! Guess they really didn’t need my support.
