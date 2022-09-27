It was very interesting to read Sanda Clark’s profile in the Sept. 25 issue of the Green Valley News ("From the Editor: Candidate shaped by her history," Page A6). While running as a Democrat, her political philosophy is certainly outside of a typical Democrat or liberal platform.
No foreign business ownership in Arizona would certainly slow economic growth in the state. By the way, is “foreign” companies outside of the United States or all companies not headquartered in Arizona, i.e. out-of-state companies? She also wants to slow construction of new housing. One of her ways of doing that is to require two- to four-acre lots. Lots of that size will drive up land costs thereby increasing the cost of new homes pricing people out of the market. Again, a mother economy killer. Opposition to school vouchers is another way of saying that it is OK for the public school system to provide substandard education. If parents choose an alternative method of educating their children, that should indicate that changes need to be made in our public education system.
I commend her for holding on to her beliefs, But she is certainly not the right choice for LD19.
