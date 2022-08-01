Purchase Access

Let me disagree a bit about Safeway only charging more here because we are “a smaller outlying market and further away from Phoenix.”

If we are such a small outlying market that Safeway is forced to charge more to serve us, then why do they have two full-size stores here within a few miles of one another and both with enough traffic that there’s almost always a line to check out?



