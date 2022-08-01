Let me disagree a bit about Safeway only charging more here because we are “a smaller outlying market and further away from Phoenix.”
If we are such a small outlying market that Safeway is forced to charge more to serve us, then why do they have two full-size stores here within a few miles of one another and both with enough traffic that there’s almost always a line to check out?
From their Valencia stores to here is about 22 miles. Sure, there is a cost for that but does it justify a 25% to 33% higher price for items they advertise on the front page of their flyers? And the distance from their northwest Tucson stores to the Valencia locations is also about 22 miles farther from Phoenix, yet those stores charge the same price.
Fry’s, Walmart, Sprouts all just up the road a piece have the same prices in their stores here as they do in Tucson.
Elder abuse? Eh, I don’t think they have anything against old people as much as it is they’re able to get away with charging the people here more so they do.
I appreciate having the convenience of their two stores and I’m a big fan of profits as places go broke and close without it. But I don’t accept it being anywhere near right for Safeway to take such advantage owing to the demographics where driving is an issue for many.
