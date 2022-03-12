So, you are surprised at the stiff resistance by little Ukraine. It’s part of an old story occurring both under the Czar as well as the Soviets.
Let’s start with the Russo-Japanese war of 1905. The Japanese defeated the Russians on land and sunk their fleet. This was a great blow to the supposed superiority of the white race. My wife’s grandfather was a soldier in the Russian army and by some miracle survived to quickly leave and come to America.
The loss in 1905 almost triggered the Russian Revolution. But that would have to wait until WWI. In 1917, the Russian army was destroyed by the Germans and the Soviets made a separate peace, leaving the fighting to the remaining allies.
World War II was different. Due to Stalin’s ineptitude and terrible leadership, Russia suffered an enormous number of casualties. If I told you, you wouldn’t believe me, so look it up.
Luckily, the Germans had their own military genius who sent soldiers to Russia with summer uniforms and not enough supplies. Still, it was a close thing and luckily the Siberian troops arrived to save Moscow. They had winter clothing and new T34 tanks. The Red Army did finally prevail at enormous costs. Russia as a whole lost 25-30 million dead.
If you are wondering why the Russians are paranoid, they earned it during the war. The current Russian military suffers from the same poor equipment and morale. Russia is a “Potemkin Village,” a front with no backing.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone