In response to Rich Ulery’s “Code red,” in the July 17 edition of Opinion: It is remarkable, even if expected, that one can support the theories of “…life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, without regard to GENDER, race, or RELIGION,” as inalienable rights and then turn around and hypocritically deny these same rights to women, saying these rights come from our “Creator.”
Really? What part of “without regard to gender or religion (for those that do not believe in religion determining lawful rights),” did you not understand? What about the woman who is finally pregnant after years of trying, only to find out that carrying the baby to term will kill her? Where is her inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? What about the rape victim’s inalienable rights? What about (gasp!) the women who do not believe in your narrow-minded and ignorant view that everyone in this country is Christian and believes the same way you do?
So, if the inalienable rights are really given by the “Creator,” as you believe, then how is it that the Supreme Court of the United States (by proxy) and the states (directly) were clearly able to take away these “inalienable,” rights from women? As generally expected, the hypocrisy of the Republican party is once again on display. Keep your religion, narrow-minded ignorance, entitlement, and lack of empathy out of my “inalienable” rights.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone