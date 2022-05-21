If you attended Mass at 7 a.m. May 1 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Parish, you will probably remember the tirade about someone having the audacity to contact the bishop and branding that person "evil." That would be me, Helen Russo, the evil one.
I almost stood up in the congregation, but in respect for the liturgy and for the young lady and her family celebrating her special birthday, I decided not to be disruptive. This is unlike the pastor, who used his position to subject the entire congregation to his anger instead of dealing with me personally.
The bishop was contacted because numerous requests to the pastor about church spending and various topics have gone unanswered.
I wrote another letter, which was addressed to the priest and returned "undeliverable" when sent to the church address. Despite many attempts to resolve the matter, there has been silence on the subject.
I find it very interesting that from asking several questions/comments, this has evolved into a personal attack from someone who is supposed to be the representative of Christ. I am many things, but evil is not one of them!
