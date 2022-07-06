Whatever else one might say about Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, they should be applauded for placing Arizona employers and workers ahead of Washington politicians.
Our senators have been two rare Democrats on Capitol Hill who have declined to sign onto far-left pieces of legislation, particularly when it comes to unions and giving them more control over workers and their employers. Arizona has built a sound economy thanks to our right-to-work law. This law protects workers from being forced to join a union as a condition of their employment.
Under our current law, even when a majority of Best Buy employees, for example, vote to form a union, each worker can still decide for herself whether being in the union is right for her. Legislation this year that would jeopardize that, like the COMPETES Act or the PRO Act, have languished in the U.S. Senate.
That is in large measure because of our Senators and because the more people learned about it, the more they realized how anti-worker the bill is. Arizona should continue to be a right-to-work state. Glad our leaders recognize that.
