The Second Amendment means just what the words say: It enshrines the right to an armed militia, nothing more. That it is said to mean more is because SCOTUS has rewritten it several times.

There is no constitutional right to guns: There are only right-wing SCOTUS words, words which can be changed by other SCOTUS words. What is conveniently overlooked is that the need for the Second Amendment ended in 1903, when Congress created the National Guard, because the Second Amendment had resulted in farcical, useless militias.



