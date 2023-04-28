The Second Amendment means just what the words say: It enshrines the right to an armed militia, nothing more. That it is said to mean more is because SCOTUS has rewritten it several times.
There is no constitutional right to guns: There are only right-wing SCOTUS words, words which can be changed by other SCOTUS words. What is conveniently overlooked is that the need for the Second Amendment ended in 1903, when Congress created the National Guard, because the Second Amendment had resulted in farcical, useless militias.
Until guns are banned or strictly controlled, other issues will not be settled: universal health care, freedom of personal gender identification, right to abortion, recognition that many people who are parents should not be, economic safety nets, better developed institutional care for unwanted babies and children, humane, efficient, functional and honest immigration system, supervision of banking and other financial institutions, development of socially interested and responsible police, without arrogant in-breeding of power and protection, unrestricted and facile voting systems and devices, clean air and water, etc. A list endless because of self-interest and absence of public morality and welfare. The obstructive mindset is the same mindset re: guns, the same people.
The gun mindset is curious in its spoken justification: self-defense. Self-defense against others who also claim self-defense. If there were no guns, or maximally, strictly controlled types and ownerships, this farcical argument might give rise to the real reasons for guns: power, self-gratification, machismo, ego, for resolution of grievances, without having to discuss, negotiate, indifference to understanding the other's reasons.
This mindset, this need for power, this need to be unreasonable, to control others' behavior, these are at the root of most of our differences and difficulties. Ban/strictly control guns. Words and discourse might become more the tools of problem-solving and social peace.
