I have been a member of GVR since 1996, and seen and been involved in numerous trials and tribulations between members and the Board. I have never belonged to any clubs and really don’t use any of the facilities with the exception of the fitness rooms and occasionally a dip in one of the hot tubs.

But I noticed that for the past few weeks there have been at least one article and a number of letters in the paper regarding the Glass Arts expansion. Most letters appear to have been written by proponents of the expansion who seem to be upset with the Board. From what I know, most of which is what I have read in the newspaper, the GVR Board, by a 6-6 vote, defeated a motion to approve a contract in the amount of approximately $885,000 for the expansion (approximately 4,000 square feet) of a lower level of Santa Rita Springs to accommodate the Glass Arts Club.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?