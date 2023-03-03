I have been a member of GVR since 1996, and seen and been involved in numerous trials and tribulations between members and the Board. I have never belonged to any clubs and really don’t use any of the facilities with the exception of the fitness rooms and occasionally a dip in one of the hot tubs.
But I noticed that for the past few weeks there have been at least one article and a number of letters in the paper regarding the Glass Arts expansion. Most letters appear to have been written by proponents of the expansion who seem to be upset with the Board. From what I know, most of which is what I have read in the newspaper, the GVR Board, by a 6-6 vote, defeated a motion to approve a contract in the amount of approximately $885,000 for the expansion (approximately 4,000 square feet) of a lower level of Santa Rita Springs to accommodate the Glass Arts Club.
The main concerns of the Board were that the contract was not submitted for a competitive bid (a policy issue) and the cost was approximately $400,000 more than the earlier estimate (a governance issue). At a later meeting the Board also discussed a possible smaller expansion to reduce the costs.
According to the information I have, no director is against providing more space for the Glass Arts Club. In fact, they all appear to recognize there is a need. Since the last Board meeting I understand that the original design has gone out for competitive bids to a number of different vendors thus resolving the policy issue. Those bids should be back by now. I also understand that a number of Directors still want to explore a possible lower cost for the project.
On the surface, it seems as though there are two competing interests; Glass Art club members who want and need more space and the perception that a number of members on the Board are opposed. But I don’t see it that way. Both groups are united in the view that more space is needed for Glass Arts and soon. What really is at issue is how much space is needed and at what cost; the governance issue.
The Glass Arts folks are to be applauded for pursuing this issue and they are doing so in an appropriate manner. Likewise, the Board, who represents all of the membership, is adhering to their governance duty to ensure prudent use of the assets of the corporation. Both are doing their jobs. I trust this issue will be resolved soon in a manner that will be fair to the Glass Arts Club as well as the Corporation and all of the members.
